Frankfort police arrested a local man for the third time in past few months after he allegedly unlawfully entered the residence of his ex-girlfriend, who has an active emergency protective order against him, on Wednesday.

William Just, 32, is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree criminal mischief and violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protective Order/Domestic Violence Order (EPO/DVO), all Class A misdemeanors, and third-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), both Class B misdemeanors.

According to his arrest citation, Just broke into the victim’s house through a back door and stole her house keys. He also reportedly stole the license plate from her vehicle, scratched her truck and side door and punched the driver’s side window causing damage.

Just, of Shelbyville, allegedly left before officers arrived but later returned and threw rocks at the victim’s window. Police located him behind the victim’s residence and he took off running toward U.S. 127 South, per his arrest report.

He was apprehended behind McDonald’s and was reportedly in possession of the victim’s house keys.

“Mr. Just was under the influence of narcotics,” an officer wrote in his citation. “He was unable to talk, had slurred speech and was a danger to himself and others.”

This is the third time this year that Just has been arrested for violating a Kentucky EPO/DVO.

In February, he allegedly followed the female victim around Kroger and to her residence, where officers observed him sitting on her back porch. A search of his person turned up suspected methamphetamine in a cigarette box, suspected marijuana in a cigarette pack and three needles — including one containing suspected heroin — in his jacket pocket.

The following month, a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury indicted Just on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies; violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protective Order/Domestic Violence Order (EPO/DVO) and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

In mid-January, the victim reported that he had been repeatedly calling her from different phone numbers and wouldn’t stop.

When officers made contact with Just, a search of his backpack allegedly turned up suspected methamphetamine in a black metal tube and a loaded needle with five circular bottle caps called cookers.

In that case, he was indicted on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, both Class A misdemeanors.

Following his arrest on Wednesday, he was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in his latest case.

