Nearly eight months after a suspicious death occurred on the East side of Lexington, police have a Frankfort suspect booked for murder.
Theodrick Tillman, 31, has been charged with murder in connection to a dead body found under an overturned SUV in Lexington last November. Lexington Police investigated the incident.
De’Shawn Jimerson, of Washington state, was found dead on Friday, Nov. 20, near the intersection of Winchester Road and Midland Place. Investigators at the scene discovered Jimerson had gunshot wounds.
“Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears this shooting may have happened shortly after midnight,” a police press release from the time read.
An employee at the Fayette County Coroner’s Office did not provide any comment to the State Journal, but the Herald Leader reported that even though Jimerson was shot, the injuries from the crash would have been severe enough to kill him.
Frankfort Police arrested Tillman on a Fayette County warrant Friday night, per FPD spokesperson Lynn Aubrey.
Tillman’s previous arrest was the subject of some controversy, as he was extracted from his girlfriend's apartment in May by a Frankfort Police SWAT team. Police say he had barricaded himself in his apartment and did not respond to calls from a bullhorn for 30 minutes before they broke the windows of the apartment and released a chemical agent similar to pepper spray into his apartment.
Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd apologized to Tillman and said that he regretted issuing the warrant on which Tillman was served in May because of the SWAT deployment.
Aubrey said that FPD uses a complex matrix system to determine whether or not it uses SWAT, and that Tillman met the criteria due to a litany of previous charges. Tillman has several pending charges in Franklin County, including assault and resisting arrest. One charge in 2012 involved him assaulting two guards at the Franklin County Regional Jail.
Tillman is currently lodged at Franklin County Regional Jail on a $750,000 full-cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.