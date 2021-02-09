Horace Nunez

A man accused of killing his wife in Tennessee will be headed back after he pleaded guilty to local charges Tuesday. 

Horace Andrew Tyler Nunez, 28, of Knoxville, Tennessee, waived extradition during his preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon in Franklin District Court. 

Nunez is facing murder and other charges in Tennessee for the Jan. 31 death of his wife, 29-year-old Nikita Nunez.

Horace Nunez was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers near the 55-mile marker on Interstate 64 around 9 p.m. on Jan. 31. Troopers stopped Nunez’s truck near exit 53B, but the driver would not get out of the vehicle. He accelerated and nearly struck several troopers before crossing U.S. 127, striking an embankment and overturning. 

Nunez was arrested without further incident.

On Tuesday, prosecutors offered Nunez the opportunity to pleaded guilty to misdemeanors and serve a total of 90 days.

Nunez, though, may be extradited sooner. Assistant County Attorney Chris Broaddus said Tennessee authorities, wanted to come pick up Nunez within 30 days. Broaddus said he would suspend whatever remains of Nunez’ sentences when Tennessee authorities arrived.

First-degree fleeing or evading police, convicted felon is possession of a handgun and first-degree wanton endangerment were all amended to criminal attempt, which reduces the charges from Class D felonies to Class A misdemeanors. Nunez was sentenced to 90 days on each, to run concurrently.

The remaining charges of reckless driving, driving under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, first-degree criminal mischief and failure to wear seat belt, all misdemeanors or violations, were dismissed. Broaddus said there were no field sobriety tests to support the DUI charge, and there was no probable cause for the criminal mischief charge.

Nunez is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $1 million bond for Tennessee.

