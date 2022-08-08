A traffic stop for illegal window tint and deviating from his lane of travel resulted in drug trafficking charges for a Frankfort man Friday afternoon.

On the East-West Connector at 3:28 p.m., Frankfort police pulled over a Chevy truck driven by 57-year-old Henry Penn.

Henry Penn

Henry Penn

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription