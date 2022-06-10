When Frankfort police pulled over a local man for a traffic violation Thursday morning they soon learned he was a Texas fugitive.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on 43-year-old Charlie Franklin on West Fourth Street because he was not wearing a seat belt. Franklin allegedly gave police his brother’s social security number “in order to hide the fact that he had a full extradition warrant out of Texas,” according to his arrest citation.

When officers searched him during his arrest they located a bag of marijuana in his pocket.

Franklin, of Frankfort, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, giving officer false identifying information and no operator’s license, all Class B misdemeanors; and failure to wear seat belts, a violation.

He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. No bond has been set in his case.

Per dispatch records, he will be extradited to Texas. It remains unclear what charges he is facing there.

