A missing driver’s side mirror and excessive window tint resulted in a traffic stop and the eventual arrest of a Frankfort woman on drug charges.

A Frankfort Police officer pulled over 23-year-old Summer Meeks on Versailles Road at 1:46 a.m. Wednesday for traffic violations. When she opened the glove box to search for her identification, an officer observed marijuana in plain view, according to the arrest citation.

Summer Meeks

A probable cause search of the vehicle uncovered two glass pipes with suspected methamphetamine residue in them both, the officer wrote.

Meeks, the only person in the vehicle at the time of the stop, allegedly told police that a purse in the vehicle belonged to her sister.

She is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

This is Meeks’ second arrest on drug charges in the past three months.

On Aug. 24, a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury indicted her on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies; and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), a Class A misdemeanor, stemming from her July 25 arrest by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy.

Meeks is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on her most recent charges. Bond has not yet been set in her case.

