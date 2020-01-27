Three out of the five people charged in a 2018 double murder and robbery may see their cases go to trial this spring.
In Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday, attorneys discussed setting a trial date for either May or June for Leroy Love, Rakiethieus C. Wesley and Morgan Crutchfield.
Love, 26, of Wisconsin, is charged with two counts of murder, a capital offense.
Wesley, 29, of Lawrenceburg, and Crutchfield, 23, of Frankfort, are each charged with two counts of complicity to murder, a capital offense, and two counts of complicity to first-degree robbery, a Class B felony.
Love, Wesley and Crutchfield, along with two others, are accused of killing or playing a role in the killing of 22-year-old Jared Miles Moore and 24-year-old Dustin Wayne Johnson, who were found shot to death inside a home on Alexander Street on June 26, 2018.
Investigators believe Moore and Johnson were the victims of an ambush robbery that ended in their deaths.
Last year, a fourth defendant, 25-year-old Juanita Durrum, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of complicity to second-degree robbery and three counts of first-degree criminal conspiracy to robbery, all Class C felonies.
One obligation of her plea agreement is to testify against the other defendants in the case. Once those cases are resolved, Durrum faces up to 35 years in prison.
A fifth defendant, Bricelyn Leake, 20, of Chicago, is also charged with two counts of complicity to murder, a capital offense, and two counts of complicity to first-degree robbery, a Class B felony.
Four of the five defendants remain in custody at the Franklin County Regional Jail.
Crutchfield was released on his own recognizance last year.