After denying defense motions for a change of venue, continuance and dismissal of the testimony of a witness, Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate ordered the trial of William Jackson, 37, to start as soon as possible, telling the court “we need to get this over with.”

Jackson was arrested in March 2022 on charges that he allegedly committed sexual offenses with a 7-year-old girl in the spring of 2020. Charges include first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and incest (victim under age 12 or serious physical injury), both Class A felonies. He remains in custody at Franklin County Regional Jail.

William Jackson

