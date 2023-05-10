After denying defense motions for a change of venue, continuance and dismissal of the testimony of a witness, Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate ordered the trial of William Jackson, 37, to start as soon as possible, telling the court “we need to get this over with.”
Jackson was arrested in March 2022 on charges that he allegedly committed sexual offenses with a 7-year-old girl in the spring of 2020. Charges includefirst-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and incest (victim under age 12 or serious physical injury), both Class A felonies. He remains in custody at Franklin County Regional Jail.
According to affidavits from Frankfort police, Jackson is reported to have admitted to the offenses, and claimed that the victim allegedly “came on to him and threatened to blackmail him if he didn’t perform the sexual acts.”
Jackson’s attorney argued that publicity surrounding the case would make it impossible to find impartial jury members in Franklin County, to which Asst. Commonwealth’s Attorney Zach Becker replied, “For a motion to be considered for change of venue, a petition must be verified by the defendant — not done here. There have to be five affidavits and at least two from critical persons as to the state of public opinion — we have zero.
“As has been interpreted by the Kentucky Supreme Court over and over again, these are not recommendations. These are strict requirements.”
Becker went on to say, “Even absent of that, what the defense has represented is that he ‘heard’ about it — I don’t think you live in Franklin County. The defense cites six articles in total from five different news sources,” including two published in The State Journal.
In response, Wingate added, “I have done murder trials in this town, and we say ‘Does anyone know the defendant?’ ‘No.’ ‘Has anyone heard about the defendant?’ ‘No.’ It has always shocked me, even when I was a clerk here, the lack of knowledge the juries have. So your motion is denied.”
Jackson’s trial is scheduled to begin Monday, May 22, with jury selection followed by the beginning of the trial that afternoon.
Hat a horrible horrible person! He already admitted to the acts and will now put the still minor child through testifying at a trial. THROUGH THE BOOK AT HIM! I feel sure that a child rapist like this fellow will be very popular in prison.
