A Frankfort teen and a juvenile have been charged with breaking into a convenience store and stealing e-cigarette items.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Frankfort Police officers responded to an alarm sounding at 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Shell station at Steadmantown Lane and Georgetown Road. Someone threw a rock through a window, entered the store and took a number of items of e-cigarette paraphernalia, police said.

While canvassing the area around the store, officers found a person dressed in black running between houses in a neighboring subdivision. The person, later identified as 18-year-old Troy Mullins, was caught and interviewed. Mullins later admitted to participating in the burglary and was arrested, authorities said.

Deputies also obtained a photo of a second suspect, who was identified through a tip after the image was posted on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, according to a news release. The person was identified as a 14-year-old juvenile, who was cited to appear in court as an accomplice to the incident.

Both were charged with complicity to commit third-degree burglary, Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire said. Mullins was also charged with unlawful transaction with a minor. Third-degree burglary is a class D felony.

Juvenile court proceedings are closed to the public and the records are sealed.

