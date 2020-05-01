A Frankfort teen and a juvenile have been charged with breaking into a convenience store and stealing e-cigarette items.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Frankfort Police officers responded to an alarm sounding at 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Shell station at Steadmantown Lane and Georgetown Road. Someone threw a rock through a window, entered the store and took a number of items of e-cigarette paraphernalia, police said.
While canvassing the area around the store, officers found a person dressed in black running between houses in a neighboring subdivision. The person, later identified as 18-year-old Troy Mullins, was caught and interviewed. Mullins later admitted to participating in the burglary and was arrested, authorities said.
Deputies also obtained a photo of a second suspect, who was identified through a tip after the image was posted on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, according to a news release. The person was identified as a 14-year-old juvenile, who was cited to appear in court as an accomplice to the incident.
Both were charged with complicity to commit third-degree burglary, Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire said. Mullins was also charged with unlawful transaction with a minor. Third-degree burglary is a class D felony.
Juvenile court proceedings are closed to the public and the records are sealed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.