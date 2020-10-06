A man and woman are dead from an apparent murder-suicide Monday night in the Bentwoods neighborhood.
Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire said deputies were called to 1051 Tamworth Lane at 10:14 p.m. after another family member requested they check on the residents.
Quire said deputies found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, a man with a single gunshot wound and the couple’s 7-year-old child, who was not physically harmed. The two victims were not married but were living together, he said.
Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod identified the victims as 39-year-old Carmelita Lashaun Wright and 43-year-old Lorenzo Andrew Simpson, both of Frankfort. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, Harrod said. Their bodies have been sent to the medical examiner for autopsies and toxicology testing. The results are expected in 12 to 14 weeks, he said.
Quire said he suspects alcohol may have been involved on Simpson's part.
Quire said detectives also found a .40 caliber handgun at the scene in the residential neighborhood off Lawrenceburg Road, south of Interstate 64.
“We believe it’s a murder-suicide,” he said.
Quire said deputies had been to the residence at least twice in the past for domestic disturbance reports, but no arrests were made either time.
The child has been placed with family members, Quire said, and social workers were on the scene Monday night.
