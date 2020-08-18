Two men were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges for a pair of high-speed pursuits earlier this summer

A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in the first pursuit, which occurred July 23 on U.S. 127.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire, Deputy Matthew Wilburn was watching for a stolen truck, which was reportedly heading toward Frankfort from Lawrenceburg.

Quire said the driver of the stolen truck rammed Wilburn’s Chevrolet pickup truck several times before it ultimately overturned. 

Two other Franklin County deputies pursued the stolen truck into Woodford County where Versailles Police officers used spike strips to 

Troy Holt

The driver, 57-year-old Troy Holt of Frankfort, was arrested at the scene.

Holt was indicted for first-degree assault on a police officer, a Class B felony; receiving stolen property over $10,000, a Class C felony; four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment — police officer, 10 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police, Class D felonies; driving under the influence, a Class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a violation.

Eight days later after Holt’s arrest, Franklin County deputies were involved in another pursuit. 

On July 31, FCSO Deputy Ben Sullivan was on patrol for speeders on U.S. 127 when his radar recorded a passing truck traveling 81 mph.

According to court records, Sullivan attempted to stop the truck, but it accelerated to 96 miles per hour while passing vehicles in the emergency lanes.

When the pursuit reached the Anderson County line, speeds had reached 100 mph. Other deputies joined the pursuit, but eventually lost contact with the truck.

James Goodlett

After running the truck’s license plate, deputies and Anderson County law enforcement went to the home of James R. Goodlett to make an arrest.

Goodlett barricaded himself in his home, but deputies forced their way into the residence and used their Tasers to subdue Goodlett.

Goodlett, 41, of Lawrenceburg, was indicted for first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and first-degree wanton endangerment, Class D felonies; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; careless driving, failure to wear seat belt, disregarding a stop sign, reckless driving and speeding, violations; and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Goodlett was also expected to face charged in Anderson County as well.

