Two defendants who pleaded guilty to their involvement with a 2018 shooting on Alexander Street were each sentenced to three decades in prison by a Franklin County Circuit Court Judge on Monday morning. 

Rakiethieus Wesley, 29, of Lawrenceburg and Juanita Durrum, 27, of Lexington both pleaded guilty to manslaughter and robbery charges in the deaths of Jared Miles Moore, 22, and Dustin Wayne Johnson, 24.

DSC_8751.JPG

Juanita Durrum
DSC_8764.JPG

Rakiethieus Wesley

