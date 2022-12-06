Two defendants who pleaded guilty to their involvement with a 2018 shooting on Alexander Street were each sentenced to three decades in prison by a Franklin County Circuit Court Judge on Monday morning.
Rakiethieus Wesley, 29, of Lawrenceburg and Juanita Durrum, 27, of Lexington both pleaded guilty to manslaughter and robbery charges in the deaths of Jared Miles Moore, 22, and Dustin Wayne Johnson, 24.
According to their own testimony, on June 26, 2018, Wesley and Durrum along with their co-defendants Leroy Love, 27, of Wisconsin, and Bricelyn Leake, 22, of Chicago, entered the victims' house on Alexander Street and forced them and their friend, Morgan Crutchfield, to lie on the floor at gunpoint while they ransacked the house looking for drugs and money.
After finding a small amount of marijuana and cash, Wesley, Durrum and Leake all testified that Love fired a 9mm semi-automatic pistol at the three victims, killing Moore and mortally wounding Johnson. None of the eight rounds that were fired hit Crutchfield.
During the subsequent murder investigation, Durrum told investigators that Crutchfield had helped coordinate the robbery. He was then charged and spent almost a year in the Franklin County Regional Jail before Durrum walked back her statements. Crutchfield was released and prosecutors dismissed all charges against him.
Love was the only one of the four defendants who pleaded not guilty. He was convicted of two counts of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of first degree robbery after a week long jury trial in September. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison in November.
During Love's trial, Durrum and Wesley testified that that they were both involved in planning the robbery and that Durrum had been the one who purchased the handgun on the day of the murders.
Before Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate sentenced Wesley and Durrum in separate, back-to-back hearings, family members of both victims addressed the defendants.
"I never heard you take responsibility for you actions," Dustin Johnson's mother, Glenda Mullins, said to Durrum. "No remorse for purchasing that gun, or for your role in the robbery and murder of Dustin and Jared. The fact that you allowed a victim, Morgan Crutchfield, to sit in jail for a over a year, traumatizing him, is disgusting. I have not heard true remorse. Only things that will help you in your quest to be released. I know you are looking forward to a future, but I want you to know that I will be there every step of the way, fighting for you to remain in jail as long as possible. You are in my opinion just as guilty as the shooter, Leroy Love."
Durrum also took the opportunity to address the court as well as the victims' families.
"No one will ever know or understand how much I regret all the things we have done and my part in them," she said. "I can never give you back all the things our actions have taken."
In addition to her apologies, Durrum highlighted for the court a list of courses she has taken since she was first incarcerated in July 2018. She also made note of the fact that she has lead Bible studies and tutored other inmates in the Franklin County Regional Jail as they prepared for high school equivalency exams.
As a result of time already served in jail, Durrum's defense counsel made a motion for the judge to probate the rest of her sentence.
Commonwealth's Attorney Larry Cleveland disagreed with the motion and told the court that Durrum has a history of using deceit in order to better her situation.
Cleveland said that during the murder investigation even though she was the first defendant to tell the police what happened and the first to plead guilty, she was willing to tell authorities whatever she thought would help her case.
"Ms. Durrum has a habit of making statements that are self-serving," Cleveland told the judge. "These we heard today are another bunch of those in a long history of self-serving statements. She told us that Morgan Crutchfield was involved in this and there was a reason why he wasn't shot. Police believed that and accepted that. They arrested him and caused him to spend a year in custody unnecessarily. Then when it became clear that it would likely benefit her, she retracted that statement."
During his hearing, Wesley declined the judge's offer to make a statement.
All told Wesley was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison — 10 years for each count of second-degree manslaughter to be served consecutively. He was also sentenced to 10 years for each of the four robbery charges. All of those sentences are to run concurrent with each other, but consecutively to the manslaughter charges.
Wingate denied Durrum's motion for probation and sentenced her to a total of 35 years in prison. She was sentenced to 20 years for the manslaughter charges and 15 years for robbery and criminal conspiracy.
Before adjourning the court Wingate added, "... I suggest you look for mercy from your Lord, because the court is not going to give it to you."
