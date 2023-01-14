A shooting in downtown Frankfort early on Saturday morning sent two people to the hospital, according to a news release from the Frankfort Police Department.

Frankfort Police were called to the Brick Alley on St. Clair Street early Saturday morning in response to a fight and gun shots that resulted in two people being taken to the hospital and damage to storefronts across the street. (State Journal File Photo)

At around 1:30 a.m. officers responded to reports of a fight in progress and shots fired at the Brick Alley, a popular bar on St. Clair Street. 

Robert Kirkman, left, and Masha Maina cover up the broken window on their store front. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
Robert Kirkman, owner of Three Elements Designs which is across the street from the Brick Alley, boards up the windows on his shop after they were damaged in a shooting hours earlier. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

