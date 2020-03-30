Woman rescued from Kentucky River
First responders hold the arms of a woman who was rescued from the Kentucky River near the Buffalo Trace Distillery boat ramp Saturday evening. According to reports, she and a friend were kayaking between Jim's Seafood and the distillery when she went missing. When rescuers arrived she was found clinging to a tree in the river. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Two women survived a potential drowning Saturday evening when their kayaks overturned on the river near Wilkinson Boulevard.

City firefighters were called out at 6 p.m. Saturday after the two women lost their kayaks in the river.

According to dispatch records, one of the women made it to shore, while the second continued down the river. The second did not have a life vest as it was in the boat, according to the call log.

Witnesses told dispatchers they could see the second woman in the river and she was breathing. Finally she was able to grab a tree, and firefighters used throw bags with ropes to help the woman to shore.

The second woman was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

