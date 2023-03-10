A traffic stop for an illegal U-turn ended in an arrest and two felony charges for a local man Thursday afternoon.

A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy reportedly observed 48-year-old Jimmy Bryant make the turn over two solid yellow lines on Wilkinson Boulevard shortly before noon. The deputy noted that Bryant, of Frankfort, was not wearing a seatbelt and could not provide proof of valid insurance during the traffic stop.

Jimmy Bryant

