A Missouri man was arrested in Frankfort by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch early Friday as part of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

According to KSP, 35-year-old Michael Landsness was discovered soliciting sexually explicit images of minors online. Investigators located Landsness in Franklin County. He was reportedly traveling through Kentucky to Missouri with the intent of meeting an underage girl.

Michael Landsness

Michael Landsness

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription