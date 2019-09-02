Editor's note: This story was updated at 8:50 p.m. with confirmation of one death and comments from Mayor Bill May, at 9:20 p.m. with a tweet by Gov. Matt Bevin, at 9:30 p.m. with the first statement from Frankfort Police, and at 10 p.m. with the coroner's identification of the deceased.
Shots rang out at a cookout in tranquil East Frankfort Park on Labor Day evening, fatally wounding a Cincinnati man, injuring two others and causing chaos among park visitors.
Frankfort police, who sent multiple squad cars to the scene just before 6 p.m., said one person died after being transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
"Two other victims who were shot at the East Frankfort Park arrived at the hospital through personal transport," police said in a written statement. "These victims’ injuries do not appear life threatening at this time."
No arrests were reported.
Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod identified the deceased as Anthony L. Hendrix Jr., 25, of Cincinnati. Harrod said Hendrix appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
Mayor Bill May, in a written statement at 8:45 p.m., assured citizens "there is no active shooter situation in our community."
"Earlier this evening there was a tragic situation that occurred in East Frankfort Park and I am deeply saddened that one person has lost their life as a result of gunshot wounds," May said. "In order to calm the public and dispel the numerous rumors being spread, I would like to let everyone know that there is no active shooter situation in our community. The incident earlier this evening in which Frankfort Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in East Frankfort Park was not the result of someone randomly shooting at people.
"However, I am very concerned that this type of senseless violence happened in our community. It is even more upsetting that it happened in one of our city parks. City parks should be safe places for the public to gather and enjoy time with friends and family."
Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted Monday night that there were "multiple casualties resulting from a dispute." He said Kentucky State Police were helping Frankfort police "get answers and provide security."
Frankfort resident Steven Redmon was at the park with his two children when he heard multiple gunshots ring out from a nearby gathering of about 100 people whom he described as college-age and teenagers.
Redmon told The State Journal that his family took cover in the park’s restroom until the shooting ended.
He didn't witness the shooting but described a chaotic scene as people fled the gathering where the altercation occurred and police arrived to render aid and secure the scene.
The investigation continued at sunset Monday as police blocked the main entrance to the park and a rear entrance off Bonnycastle Drive.
Persons with information about the shooting are encouraged to contact Frankfort detectives at 502-875-8523.
More to come on this developing story.
