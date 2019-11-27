UPDATE: This story was updated with more information on Nov. 28 at 10:53 p.m.
It’s been nearly two months since 73-year-old Ronald D. Thornton was found shot to death in his home on Pea Ridge Road west of Frankfort.
This morning, Kentucky State Police announced they've charged a juvenile with the murder of Thornton. The juvenile was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release.
The juvenile's name was not shared due to their age.
Shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 1, Thornton called 911 from his home at 2854 Pea Ridge Road. When Franklin County sheriff’s deputies arrived, Thornton was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
He died due to his injuries at around 7:45 a.m. at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about Thornton’s death should call KSP Post 12 at 502-227-2221.