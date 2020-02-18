Missing Dalton Marcum.jpg
Dalton Marcum, right, was reported missing by his mother Jessica Ratliff, left, on Feb. 13. He is 13 years old and around 5 feet 5 inches tall. (Submitted)

A missing Frankfort teen is safe after being reported missing by his mother last week. 

Frankfort police Capt. Dustin Bowman says Dalton Marcum, 13, returned home on his own at around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday. 

On Monday, the Frankfort Police Department posted on Facebook asking the public’s help in locating Dalton. 

