Editor's note: This story was updated at 1:54 p.m. on May 7 to add that the teenager remains missing.
The last six days have been a nightmare for Kristen Cate.
Her 16-year-old daughter Brooke Alexandria Cate left home during the night of May 1 or early morning of May 2 and hasn’t been seen since.
“She was seen at 9 p.m. Friday (May 1),” Kristen Cate said. “I discovered around noon Saturday that she wasn’t here. I don’t know how long she had been gone.”
Kristen Cate said her daughter hasn’t run away before.
“This is not like her,” she said. “She did leave us a note. I know this was planned.”
Kristen Cate said she called the Franklin County Sheriff's Office to report Brooke as missing, and Frankfort Police have joined the investigation since.
Kristen Cate said she usually kept her daughter at or close to home, and she did not have a lot of contact with other kids.
“I have no idea who she could be with,” she said. “This is day five and I have nothing. I don’t know.”
She said she did not know what Brooke Alexandria was wearing when she left, but said she took a Pink brand bag and black and pink Nike slides.
Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman said they have not received any information about Brooke Cate since she was reported missing. Brooke Cate's grandmother saw her at 11:30 p.m., he said, but no one knew when she left the home.
"I'm afraid we haven't had any tips come in yet," Bowman said.
Fliers describe Brooke Alexandria Cate as 5-foot-2 and 160 pounds with brown eyes and dark hair. She has double ear piercings as well as to her tongue and belly. She is a student at Franklin County High School.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Frankfort Police at 875-8582 or Crime Stoppers at 875-8648.
“I’m shocked,” she said. “I’m devastated. I feel like it’s been too much time and I don’t know how it will end.”
