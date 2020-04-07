While the investigation is still ongoing, officials do not suspect foul play in a house fire that killed a person Monday afternoon.
The victim was identified as 86-year-old Johnetta Monie, Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod said.
The fire was reported at 4:04 p.m. Monday on Douglas Avenue, Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe said. When firefighters arrived, the fire was already burning heavily through the windows and front door of the house, he said.
While firefighters were battling the fire inside, they found the person’s remains, according to a press release from the city.
Briscoe said the fire caused extensive damage inside the house. He would not comment on where the fire may have begun.
Firefighters were on the scene for nearly three hours Monday afternoon and evening, and worked with a fire investigator from Scott County and a representative from the state fire marshal’s office to investigate the fire, Briscoe said.
“The fire was brought under control pretty quickly,” he said. Much of the rest of the time on scene was devoted to overhaul and the investigation.
Briscoe said he believed Monie lived alone, and no one else was in the home.
Harrod said an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
Frankfort Police also responded to the scene Monday afternoon.
