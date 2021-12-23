Franklin County sheriff's deputies were requested after a Kentucky Division of Probation and Parole officer reportedly found various drugs and drug paraphernalia in a home. 

The inspection led to the arrest of Michael Sutherland, 37, of Frankfort, on Monday. 

According to the citation, the Division of Probation and Parole was conducting a home check at Sutherland’s residence and came across suspected methamphetamine. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for assistance. 

Deputies said Sutherland was in possession of a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, several glass pipes consistent for smoking methamphetamine, several small baggies used to traffic methamphetamine and two sets of digital scales. 

Sutherland was also found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana located in a dresser drawer, the incident report stated. 

Sutherland was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

He was lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond with 10% bail credit. He is scheduled to be released on Friday.

