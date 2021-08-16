A Versailles man was arrested for bringing a knife to a fistfight at University Lodge Friday.

Daniel Joseph King, 46, was charged with first-degree assault, a Class B felony, following an altercation with another man in the motel parking lot.

According to witnesses, King — who is also known as “Big Gulp” — started reportedly yelling and confronting the victim from the back of the parking lot and then allegedly ran at him with a knife. King is accused of slashing at the victim multiple times and attempting to stab him numerous times.

Witnesses said the victim punched King multiple times while attempting to retreat. The victim told police he was within one inch of being stabbed and he thought King was trying to kill him.

King is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

First-degree assault is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

