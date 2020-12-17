Brandon Bethea

A Franklin Circuit Court grand jury indicted a Versailles man who was shot while allegedly breaking into a home on Whiteoak Drive.

Brandon Bethea, 28, was indicted for second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; and first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the residence at 1:27 a.m. Nov. 28, after the residents woke to find a man in the basement of the home. The homeowner reportedly confronted the person and shot him once in the “rear end.”

The suspect was treated and released from Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Deputies reported there was “significant damage” to an exterior basement door.

Cleveland said no evidence was presented against the homeowner. His actions, Cleveland said, were justified.

Kentucky law allows the use of firearms in self defense.

