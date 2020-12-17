A Franklin Circuit Court grand jury indicted a Versailles man who was shot while allegedly breaking into a home on Whiteoak Drive.
Brandon Bethea, 28, was indicted for second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; and first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the residence at 1:27 a.m. Nov. 28, after the residents woke to find a man in the basement of the home. The homeowner reportedly confronted the person and shot him once in the “rear end.”
The suspect was treated and released from Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Deputies reported there was “significant damage” to an exterior basement door.
Cleveland said no evidence was presented against the homeowner. His actions, Cleveland said, were justified.
Kentucky law allows the use of firearms in self defense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.