A domestic disturbance at a Douglas Avenue apartment complex on Wednesday led to the arrest of a 22-year-old local man.

Frankfort Police were called to a residence at 3 a.m. in reference to a domestic dispute involving Dwayne Douglas, of Frankfort, and a female.

Dwayne Douglas

Dwayne Douglas

According to his arrest citation, Douglas allegedly grabbed the female “by the throat and pushed her out of the house.” He also reportedly grabbed her by the throat a second time in the driveway.

The arrest report states that Douglas “intentionally impeded the normal breathing of the victim by wrapping his hand around her throat.” The victim told officers “he choked her so hard she almost passed out.”

One officer noted visible marks on the victim’s throat that are consistent with strangulation.

Douglas is charged with first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony, and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), a Class A misdemeanor.

He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $5,000 full-cash bond.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription