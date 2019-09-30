A 45-year-old Michigan man has been charged with manslaughter following a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 64 Sunday evening that claimed the life of a Trimble County man.
Kentucky State Police are investigating the collision which occurred at 5:35 p.m. Sunday on I-64 westbound near exit 58.
A semi tractor-trailer operated by Jerry Elder Jr., 45, of Flint, Michigan, crashed into the rear of a 2012 Jeep Liberty operated by Jeffrey Curtis, 61, of Bedford. The Jeep Liberty and semi tractor-trailer then struck the rear of a 2013 Ford Explorer operated by Trina Summers, 61, of Shepherdsville.
Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod pronounced Curtis dead at the scene. Elder and Summers were transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the collision was a result of distracted driving by Elder, who was released from the hospital and transported to Franklin County Regional Jail. He has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony. Additional charges may follow.
KSP was assisted on the scene by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County EMS and the Franklin County Fire Department.
The investigation is ongoing.