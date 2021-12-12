A 64-year-old Franklin County man has been identified as the victim of Saturday's deputy-involved shooting on Hunters Trace.

Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod said Sunday that Robert Lee Engle Jr. died at 5:40 p.m. Saturday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Robert Engle

An autopsy was performed Sunday morning.

"This is an ongoing investigation by Kentucky State Police and the Franklin County Coroners Office," Harrod told The State Journal.

"To release any further details at this moment would be irresponsible. All agencies investigating are compiling facts and working methodically to form a conclusion of the incident."

Franklin County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at 2:37 p.m. Saturday where gunfire was allegedly exchanged with Engle. No deputies were harmed during the incident, Sheriff Chris Quire previously told the newspaper.

FCSO requested troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 12 to investigate the shooting, which is ongoing.

Engle was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center by Frankfort EMS, where he was listed in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries.

"KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies," state police said in a press release. "KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered."

In addition to KSP and FCSO, the Frankfort Police Department and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife also responded to the scene.

Hunters Trace is located off Louisville Road just past the Salato Wildlife Education Center in western Franklin County.

Arrangements for Engle are pending at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory.

