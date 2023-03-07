A LaGrange man was jailed Sunday after a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy clocked him going 121 mph in a 55 mph work zone on Interstate 64 West.

According to his arrest report, 21-year-old Benjamin Hunter was observed traveling at a high rate of speed near the 52-mile marker at 11:54 a.m.

