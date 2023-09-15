Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jamie Watson was awarded a medal of valor at the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association conference Thursday evening.

On Oct. 28, while at his residence an altercation took place in his neighborhood. One person was wounded by a gunshot and would’ve lost his life if not for Watson’s quick action and assistance, according to Sheriff Chris Quire.

Chris Quire and Jamie Watson

Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire, left, was on hand Thursday night as Deputy Jamie Watson, right, received a medal of valor from the Kentucky Sheriff's Association. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription