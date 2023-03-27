In what has become a call to attention and action in recognizing and fighting child abuse in Kentucky each spring, Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation declaring April “Child Abuse Awareness Month” in Kentucky on Monday.
“As a dad to two young kids, I believe there’s nothing more important than protecting our children,” he said. “Unfortunately, far too many kids in our commonwealth suffer from abuse and neglect — but we all can be a part of the solution, helping support education and prevention.”
Beshear, who was joined by First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, also signed five separate pieces of legislation into law at the ceremony, including most notably Senate Bills 80 and 229 and House Bill 78.
SB 80 would forbid registered sex offenders from staying within 1,000 feet of an elementary, middle, high, or pre-school, publicly owned or leased playground, or licensed daycare facility. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Danny Carrol (R-Benson).
SB 229, sponsored by Sen. Julie Racque Adams (R-Louisville), refines and strengthens language in reporting requirements if someone believes a child is abused, neglected, or a potential victim of human trafficking.
HB 78 refines language regarding incest, replacing “consenting adult” with “consenting persons,” and establishes that any non-consenting person is a victim. By expanding the language regarding who can be a legal victim of incest, bill sponsor Rep. Kim Banta (R-Ft. Mitchell) said that “this bill provides law enforcement and criminal justice system the tools it needs to protect our most vulnerable from sexual abuse.”
“I appreciate the governor bringing attention to it and hope that victims of incest see this as overwhelming support for them,” she continued. HB 78 passed with unanimous support in both the House and Senate.
The Beshears, Coleman and others also joined in taking the “Lean on Me Kentucky” pledge, which is part of a larger community action program developed by the team at Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky.
“Lean,” which stands for “listening, empathy, affirmation, non-judgement,” is a program wherein participants can pledge to offer support to abuse and neglect victims with the vow, “I pledge to do better. I pledge to help more and to ask for help when I need it.”
After the ceremony in the Rotunda, the Beshears, Coleman and other attendees helped to plant 4,000 blue pinwheels on the lawn of the English Garden leading to the front steps of the Capitol.
Social workers, activists, law enforcement agents, and other dignitaries scattered across the lawn, with each pinwheel symbolizing a percentage of Kentucky children under the age of 4. The pinwheels will remain up for the entire month of April.
