In what has become a call to attention and action in recognizing and fighting child abuse in Kentucky each spring, Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation declaring April “Child Abuse Awareness Month” in Kentucky on Monday.

Capitol Pinwheel Planting 2023

4,000 symbolic pinwheels fill the English Garden of the State Capitol in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

“As a dad to two young kids, I believe there’s nothing more important than protecting our children,” he said. “Unfortunately, far too many kids in our commonwealth suffer from abuse and neglect — but we all can be a part of the solution, helping support education and prevention.”

Lane Travis w/ Beshears

Lane Travis, 3, of Frankfort, helps the Beshears place pinwheels in the English Garden. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Andy Plants Pinwheels 2023

Gov. Andy Beshear places pinwheels on the Capitol grounds Monday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
FPD Pinwheels 2023

Frankfort police officers Shawn Wallace, left, and Joseph Williams help plant pinwheels at the Capitol on Monday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

