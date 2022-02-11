Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd gave a Frankfort man a vote of confidence at his change of plea and sentencing hearing on Friday.
After sentencing 42-year-old Christopher Perkins to a three-year diversion on the condition that he successfully complete a long-term drug treatment program on two cases involving possession of methamphetamine and heroin, Shepherd told him that the court will be rooting for him.
“The really big thing here is to complete treatment,” the judge stated. “I know you can overcome this.”
Perkins was arrested in early December after a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy, who pulled him over for not having an illuminated license plate, found out that he had multiple active arrest warrants and discovered suspected methamphetamine and heroin, a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.
He was charged with first-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, both Class C felonies; enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and possession of burglary tools, a Class A misdemeanor.
In July a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury indicted Perkins on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
According to the plea agreement he entered on Friday, the commonwealth dismissed the enhancement portion of the charges stemming from December’s arrest.
He entered a guilty plea to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, all Class D felonies; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools, all Class A misdemeanors.
“I want you to pay particular attention to the issue that got you here today,” Shepherd told Perkins. “You are not allowed to possess firearms. You need to stay away from guns.”
