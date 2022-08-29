A wellness check on the driver of a vehicle parked on the side of Peaks Mill Road late Friday night resulted in the arrest of a local man.
Frankfort police noticed the vehicle at 11:53 p.m. and when they turned around to check on the occupants, the vehicle began to pull away. An officer activated his cruiser’s lights but the vehicle did not stop until it reached the pull-in at upper Cove Spring Park.
When law enforcement pulled the vehicle over the driver allegedly admitted he did not have a driver’s license. He also gave a false name and incorrect social security number. The officer proceeded to detain the driver until the correct identifying information was obtained.
During a pat down, police located a bank card with the driver’s correct name on it.
“It was discovered that the operator’s correct name was Brian Sapp and he had three active warrants at the time of our contact,” the officer wrote in Sapp’s arrest citation.
Sapp, 34, was taken into custody and while unlocking the vehicle to get his dog out and secure his car keys so it could be towed, the officer discovered a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue in plain sight between the driver’s door and seat as well as a baggie containing a white, crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
He is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and giving an officer false identifying information, a Class B misdemeanor.
This wasn’t Sapp’s first run-in with law enforcement. In June 2021, a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury indicted him on charges of convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
In December 2020, he was indicted on charges of enhanced first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, enhanced first-degree possession of a controlled substance (LSD), second offense, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun, Class C felonies; enhanced third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, enhanced possession of marijuana and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, Class D felonies; and second-degree persistent felony offender; and in September 2018 he was indicted for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.
He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.
