A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy, who received an anonymous tip about a stolen Dodge Charger he had been searching for, arrested the suspected driver of that vehicle Monday evening.

At 6:28 p.m., the source reportedly told the deputy that a car matching the description of the one he was trying to locate was being driven by Ron Justice, of Lexington, and was parked on Tyrone Main Street in Lawrenceburg.

Ron Justice

Ron Justice

Law enforcement located Justice, 37, inside a residence. The keys to the vehicle were found in his pocket, but Justice claimed he was just driving the vehicle but he didn’t steal it.

He is charged with receiving stolen property (more than $10,000), a Class C felony.

In addition to the new charge, Justice also had five warrants out for his arrest. Two were for failure to appear and one was for a probation violation.

The deputy also executed two warrants out of Fayette Circuit Court — one for theft by unlawful taking (auto more than $10,000 but less than $1 million), a Class C felony; and another for theft of mail matter, a Class D felony.

Justice was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription