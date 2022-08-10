The wife of a man accused of burning a 9-year-old relative with a cigarette on two separate occasions has been charged with the same offense.

Frankfort police arrested 30-year-old Lindsi Nichols on a complaint warrant out of Franklin District Court at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on Commodore Drive.

