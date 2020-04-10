A Louisville man who attempted to shoot a man during a robbery last year pleaded guilty to nearly two dozen charges Friday afternoon.
Benjamin Wayne Williams, 32, was arrested April 19, following a pursuit and a fight that sent him and four Frankfort Police officers to the hospital.
The terms of the plea agreement call for Williams to serve 15 years for the various charges. Prosecutors indicated they would oppose probation at sentencing.
According to police, Williams approached a couple who were sitting in their car in a parking lot, asked to trade vehicles and would not leave them alone.
The victim, Randolph Clark, took a handgun from the glove compartment and put it in his car’s console, but Williams made a grab for the gun, disarmed the victim and threatened to kill the couple.
Williams pulled the trigger, police said, but the weapon’s safety catch was engaged and the gun did not fire.
Officers were called to the Brighton Park Shopping Center parking lot regarding a fight in progress. When they arrived, one vehicle fled and the driver appeared to toss a handgun from the window. Officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed into a fence on Schenkel Lane.
When officers started to arrest Williams, he bit one, hit three others and scratched all of them. Williams also rammed one officer’s cruiser during the pursuit.
The plea agreement calls for Williams to serve five years each for four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment on a police officer, one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police, six counts of third-degree assault, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and one count of theft by unlawful taking of a firearm. All are Class D felonies and the sentences will be served concurrently.
Williams also pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, that carries a 10-year sentence. That will run consecutively to the other charges for a total of 15 years.
Prosecutors also recommended he serve 30 days for third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor, and 12 months for resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor. Both will run concurrently with the felonies.
The DUI charge was dismissed because there was an insufficient sample for complete testing. Two counts of attempted murder were amended to first-degree wanton endangerment based on the evidence, according to the offer signed by Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland.
