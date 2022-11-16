Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate did not mince words on Wednesday morning as he handed down a 60-year sentence to the Wisconsin man convicted of killing two Frankfort men in June 2018.

"This is the most heinous crime I have ever seen committed in Franklin County history," Wingate told defendant Leroy Love, 27, after reading the punishment. "I based this off of other murders that I have tried in the past, of people getting life in prison and people getting 60 years."  

Leroy Love sentencing.jpg

Leroy Love, right, and his defense attorneys listen as Love is sentenced to 60-years in prison for the shooting deaths of two Frankfort men. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
Jared Moore.jpeg

"Jared had everything stacked against him when he was growing up, but he excelled," said Jared Moore's godmother, Missy Ping. "He wanted to prove himself. He was very strong, very compassionate and he cared about other people, and what he did. I don't know how to define him in one little bubble, but you couldn't ask for a better man."
Dustin Johnson.jpeg

"Dustin was a kid at heart," Glenda Mullins said of her son, Dustin Johnson. "He still played with Hot Wheels in the shower. If you were his friend, he was yours. He didn't have enemies. He loved everybody."

