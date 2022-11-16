Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate did not mince words on Wednesday morning as he handed down a 60-year sentence to the Wisconsin man convicted of killing two Frankfort men in June 2018.
"This is the most heinous crime I have ever seen committed in Franklin County history," Wingate told defendant Leroy Love, 27, after reading the punishment. "I based this off of other murders that I have tried in the past, of people getting life in prison and people getting 60 years."
In late September, Love stood trial charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths Jared Miles Moore, 22, and Dustin Wayne Johnson, 24.
Over the course of the week-long trial, Commonwealth's Attorney Larry Cleveland told a jury that on June 26, 2018, Love along with co-defendants Rakiethieus Wesley, 29, of Lawrenceburg, Juanita Durrum, 27, of Lexington, and Bricelyn Leake, 22, of Chicago, entered the victims' house on Alexander Street and forced the them and their friend, Morgan Crutchfield, who was also present, to lie on the floor at gunpoint while they ransacked the house looking for drugs and money.
According to Love's co-defendants', before leaving the house with a minimal amount of money, marijuana and electronics, Love fired eight rounds from a 9mm semi-automatic pistol at the three men still on the floor.
Both Moore and Johnson were struck several times. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene and Johnson died on the way to the hospital.
Love's defense attorneys maintained that not only was he not the shooter, but that he was not present during any part of the crime. They said the co-defendants laid the blame on Love, who they had only known for a few weeks.
Throughout their case, defense attorneys Rodney Barnes and Kristin Gonzalez, both of the Kentucky Department for Public Advocacy, said that Leake's brother, Desean, was the person who planned the robbery and pulled the trigger.
Love was indicted on two counts of capital murder, which could have carried a life sentence without the possibility of parole. However, after more than three hours of deliberation, the jury convicted Love of two counts of second-degree manslaughter. A Class C felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years. Love was also convicted of two counts of first degree robbery which is a Class B felony with a maximum sentence of 20 years.
After another two hours deliberating on a sentencing recommendation, the jury told the judge that they were at an impasse as to what the appropriate punishment should be. Wingate dismissed them shortly after.
On Wednesday, the judge ordered that Love serve the maximum sentence permitted by Kentucky sentencing guidelines and that the sentence is served consecutively, which means barring a successful appeal, Love will likely have to serve all 60 years.
Prior to sentencing, both prosecutors and defense attorneys made statements to the court.
At first, Gonzalez attempted to read from transcripts of interviews that the defense counsel conducted with jurors after the trial had concluded.
Before she was able to, Cleveland objected to the maneuver, stating that it was improper to interview the juror and use their statements to influence sentencing. He also noted that their was established case law to support his objection.
Wingate agreed and noted that he had never seen an attorney use that tactic before.
Instead Gonzalez called the judge's attention to the sentences that Love's co-defendants received through plea deals with the commonwealth's attorney.
"I would ask that the sentence be commensurate with what the codefendants received," Gonzalez noted. "They came back with a [manslaughter] second degree as well as the robbery. Juanita Durrum received 35 years and it was all non-violent time and she's eligible for probation, she's eligible for shock probation. Bricelyn Leake received all non-violent time, I believe that was either 20 or 25. Rakiethieus Wesley was the only one who received 10 years of violent time. We ask your honor to consider 10 years on each of the manslaughter second degrees consecutive and 10 years each of the robberies concurrent, but consecutive to the manslaughter degrees for a total of 30 years."
During his statement to the court, Cleveland said that Love was the only person being sentenced that day, not his co-defendants. He called the court's attention to text messages found on Love's phone that showed that he had a history as a violent criminal.
"He is a convicted felon and drug dealer who admitted on his phone, you heard this in evidence, to shooting two people in Wisconsin with an assault rifle, and came to Kentucky to avoid arrest for those offenses," Cleveland said. "While here in Kentucky he continued to sell drugs and committed robberies and proceeded to kill two people during the commission of a robbery."
In an interview with The State Journal right after the hearing, Gonzalez said that the 60-year sentence was not what they were hoping for.
"It is disappointing to say the least," she stated. "We feel like the sentence should be commensurate with the codefendants, especially after polling the jury and understanding that they very much thought that Desean Leake, who is our alternative perpetrator, was involved, if not the shooter."
Gonzalez went on to say that Love maintains his innocence and that he has a strong case for an appeal going forward.
She concluded, "Not only does he maintain his innocence, but we believe in his innocence and my co-counsel, Mr. Barnes, said there are several very good appeal issues that we've got so I don't think the good fight is done yet."
Cleveland on the other hand thought the sentence was absolutely appropriate, given the conviction.
"I think, that based on the evidence presented at the trial, the jury should have convicted him of murder, but they did not," he said in an interview. "There may have been some confusion as to the elements of the offense or something that lead the jury down the wrong road. But the judge has straightened it out with the 60-year sentence. And that is a good hard sentence for him to serve."
After the attorneys made their statements, Johnson's mother, Glenda Mullins, and Moore's godmother, Missy Ping, got up to address the court and Love directly.
"Throughout the trial and during your testimony, I never heard you take responsibility for your actions," Mullins asserted. "I never heard any remorse for shooting two young men, Dustin and Jared, in their backs. You are a coward. I think about what they heard that day and what they felt and the fear they must have had. You didn't have to shoot them. You chose your freedom over their lives. You decided they didn't matter."
After the hearing, the victims' family members, who were present for both the trial and the sentencing, said they were grateful to the prosecutors, Frankfort police and Wingate for their efforts to make sure justice was served.
"I am very happy with the outcome considering the verdict that we got," Ping told The State Journal after the hearing.
Mullins agreed.
"We were very concerned with the verdict," she stated. "We are just happy that 60 years consecutively is what he received."
Hannah Gould, Moore's fiancé, came into court on Wednesday not knowing what to expect was nerve-wracking, but she is happy that Love received the maximum sentence.
"Now, I can try to move on and figure out what I am going to do with the rest of my life," she said. "I don't have to have this looking over my shoulder, waiting for justice to be served anymore."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.