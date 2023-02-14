On Monday afternoon Frankfort police arrested a Lawrenceburg woman accused of tampering with physical evidence at a crime scene earlier this year.

Officers say 44-year-old Ashley Powell “knowingly removed drug paraphernalia and property from a crime scene where a deceased person was found” on Jan. 11.

Ashley Powell

Ashley Powell

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription