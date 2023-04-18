Strength and courage were on display Friday morning as a woman stood tall in Franklin Circuit Court and faced the man who sexually abused her as a child.
In a statement that she read to the court, Madison Ellis described the day when her abuse at the hands of Michael Ball first began.
"That night was the end of my childhood, the end of my innocence," Ellis stated. "The emotional and psychological impact has been massive on me and my family. My first experience with love and affection was at 14 years old with a 36-year-old. At first I was scared but then I began to believe him. I thought for me to be loved meant sneaking around. Texting codes, leaving messages, lying to everyone."
She went on describe the brazen manner in which Ball would engage in the abuse, at times in her bedroom while there were other people in the house.
Ball pleaded guilty to first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal sex act under 18 years of age), a Class C felony, in February, Ball was sentenced to five years in prison and a lifetime of having to register as a sex offender.
In addition to the sexual abuse that was taking place between April 2015 and July 2016, was the emotional damage being done to a young girl's psyche. Ellis told the court that Ball manipulated her into thinking he loved her and to not tell anyone even after the abuse stopped.
"A 36-year-old preying on a 14-year-old isn't love, it destroyed me," she said. "The people I lied to, the relationships I ruined, missed out on, my silly thought that he loved me. I have felt like I have been protecting a monster.
"Michael Ball is living life as if he hadn't shattered mine before it even started. He put me in a situation no one should ever have to be in. He manipulated a child to protect him so he could live out his sick fantasies."
Ellis, now 22, has since graduated high school and enlisted in the U.S. Army as a medic and is now stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C. She said that even now, after years of therapy and medications, she still struggles with the trauma inflicted on her, but she refuses to let her abuser's actions keep her from living her life.
"I will forever be emotional about what I have been through," she concluded. "I will forever carry this with me. I will forever hold my teenage self close to my heart. However, I refuse to let those emotions control me, I refuse to carry the weight and I will always be proud that I made it through this."
While Ellis read her statement, Ball, now 44, stood across the room dressed in a suit and tie next to his attorney. He hung his head, unwilling to look at his victim. A few minutes into the statement he loosened his tie, undid his collar and hunched over the podium in front of him.
Before handing down the sentence that the commonwealth's attorney recommended, Judge Phillip Shepherd commented that he would have liked for the punishment to be more severe but he acknowledged that he would respect the wishes of the victim.
"I will sentence him in accordance with the commonwealth's recommendation and I am doing that really because it is my understanding that is the sentence that the victim has agreed to and wants the court to enter," the judge stated. "I think that it is a far too lenient sentence but I know there are circumstances involved in this matter and involved in the great sacrifice this victim has already been through that I want to respect and honor."
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Zach Becker said in court that based on pre-sentencing evaluations, Ball still had not taken responsibility for his crimes.
Becker also pointed out that Ball's crimes fit no particular demographic. On the surface, Ball was veteran, highly educated, just a few credits short of a doctorate and well respected within the philanthropic circles in Franklin County.
"Sex offenses like this are committed by any and all," Becker stated. "No criminal history, extensive criminal history. Rich, poor, people in power, people on the street. [Ball] continues to be unwilling to admit what he did to this young woman."
Becker expounded on his point in an email to The State Journal.
"But we are fortunate to be in this Commonwealth where there is no statute of limitations for such offenses. So as in this case, and many others, if you sexually abuse a young woman or man in this county, you will be held responsible. And we must put aside these archaic and outdated preconceived notions about those who are capable of sexual abuse to ensure we foster an atmosphere that encourages victim disclosure."
Immediately after the sentence was handed down, bailiffs took Ball into custody and he was booked into the Franklin County Regional Jail.
