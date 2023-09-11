A 63-year-old local woman is facing a felony assault charge after reportedly striking a male in the head with a ceramic ashtray, an aerosol can and what she allegedly described as a “backpack full of heavy phones.”

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Patricia Dunn

