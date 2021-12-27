A 52-year-old woman was arrested on Christmas Eve after witnesses said she fired shots at a male on Harrodswood Road in west Frankfort. 

Gloria Rivera, of Frankfort, was arrested by Frankfort police officers. 

According to the citation, dispatch was contacted regarding gunshots on Harrodswood Road, where three witnesses told police a Hispanic male and female were arguing. The female allegedly pulled a handgun and fired two shots at the male, who had gotten into a truck. 

One witness said the man was standing next to the truck when Rivera allegedly shot at him. 

Police said the male driving the truck left the area and could not be reached for a statement. 

Witnesses told officers that Rivera retreated to Apartment 5 of Building 418. An officer located two 9-millimeter handgun casings on the front patio of the apartment. 

Police located Rivera inside the residence through a search warrant. 

She was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony. 

Rivera was lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $20,000 full-cash bond. 

