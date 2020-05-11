Yesenia Pantoja

A Scott County woman is facing multiple assault charges following a fight with her girlfriend early Sunday morning.

According to Frankfort Police, officers were called to 905 Leawood Drive at 1:53 a.m. Sunday about a fight in progress.

Once officers separated the two, the alleged victim, Taylar Shelton, told officers said she was trying to give 26-year-old Yesenia Pantoja a ride home when she became aggressive, according to the arrest citation. Skelton said Pantoja began attacking her, leaving scratch and bite marks.

Pantoja admitted to starting the fight, police said, and she was arrested. 

While she was in the police car, officers said, she started hitting her head against the window.

Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman said when the officers opened the door to make sure Pantoja wasn’t hurting herself, she allegedly kicked two officers, wrestled away and started to run. 

She was later returned to custody and examined at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. While in the emergency room, she started yelling and refused to stop, police said. After she was released from the hospital, Pantoja allegedly assaulted another officer and broke an IV pump belonging to the hospital.

A test also indicated her blood-alcohol level as .208. The legal limit for being under the influence is .08.

Pantoja was ultimately charged with first-degree escape, a Class C felony; first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault and first-degree fleeing or evading police, all Class D felonies; fourth-degree assault and attempted third-degree assault, both Class A misdemeanors; alcohol intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; and second-degree disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor. 

She posted bail and was released from the Franklin County Regional Jail.

