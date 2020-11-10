One woman was killed and one person is in custody following a stabbing Tuesday morning on Second Street.

The stabbing occurred outside the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men's Shelter. 

Frankfort Police Sgt. Ryan Belcher said the woman was pronounced dead at 10:09 a.m. at the scene. 

Her identity has not been released pending notification of family.

Belcher said police do have a person in custody, but no charges have been filed. 

"We do think they knew each other," he said. "We don't think it was a close relationship."

This story will be updated as further news develops.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription