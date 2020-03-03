A Frankfort woman who said God told her to set fire to a house and a barn could serve four years in prison for arson.
Penny E. Lineweaver, 36, was arrested for second-degree arson for the incident on Dabney Street in May.
According to court documents, Lineweaver pleaded guilty last week to third-degree arson, a Class D felony, in Franklin County Circuit Court. Prosecutors recommended she serve four years, and they took no position on probation.
Frankfort police officers and firefighters were called to the fire at 1:40 p.m. May 19. Neighbors said they saw a woman, later identified as Lineweaver, running from the house as the windows were popping out. Lineweaver then went to a metal pole barn on the property and set it on fire as well.
Officials said the fire in the house was started by a pile of clothes in a chair. Lineweaver admitted to police she used a personal lighter to start the fires.
Lineweaver reportedly told police she saw several messes throughout the house and realized they would easily catch fire. She said she them put a pile of clothes on a chair and set it on fire.
Lineweaver later told police that God told her to set the fires.
