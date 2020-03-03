Penny Lineweaver

Penny Lineweaver

A Frankfort woman who said God told her to set fire to a house and a barn could serve four years in prison for arson.

Penny E. Lineweaver, 36, was arrested for second-degree arson for the incident on Dabney Street in May.

According to court documents, Lineweaver pleaded guilty last week to third-degree arson, a Class D felony, in Franklin County Circuit Court. Prosecutors recommended she serve four years, and they took no position on probation.

Frankfort police officers and firefighters were called to the fire at 1:40 p.m. May 19. Neighbors said they saw a  woman, later identified as Lineweaver, running from the house as the windows were popping out. Lineweaver then went to a metal pole barn on the property and set it on fire as well.

Officials said the fire in the house was started by a pile of clothes in a chair. Lineweaver admitted to police she used a personal lighter to start the fires.

Lineweaver reportedly told police she saw several messes throughout the house and realized they would easily catch fire. She said she them put a pile of clothes on a chair and set it on fire.

Lineweaver later told police that God told her to set the fires.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription