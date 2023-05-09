050823 Movie theater

Frankfort police and Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies apprehended an alleged kidnapping suspect in the parking lot near Franklin Square Cinema on U.S. 127 South Monday morning. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

An alleged kidnapping led to the arrest of a local woman on Monday.

Frankfort police and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Walmart on Leonardwood Drive in reference to a child being taken out of a shopping cart. A caller reported that the female, later identified as 31-year-old Shayla Happy, left in a maroon Nissan Altima.

Shayla Happy

