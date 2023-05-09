Frankfort police and Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies apprehended an alleged kidnapping suspect in the parking lot near Franklin Square Cinema on U.S. 127 South Monday morning. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
An alleged kidnapping led to the arrest of a local woman on Monday.
Frankfort police and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Walmart on Leonardwood Drive in reference to a child being taken out of a shopping cart. A caller reported that the female, later identified as 31-year-old Shayla Happy, left in a maroon Nissan Altima.
Law enforcement located the vehicle in traffic at a stoplight and an officer, who got out of his cruiser, ordered Happy, of Frankfort, to get out of the car.
“She ignored my verbal command and hopped the curb driving briefly in the opposing lane while fleeing,” the officer wrote in her arrest citation.
A deputy, who had joined the low-speed chase, attempted to stop Happy’s vehicle near Kroger on U.S. 127 South and she again failed to yield.
With multiple authorities in pursuit, Happy eventually stopped in the parking lot near Franklin Square Cinema.
According to her arrest citation, Happy told officers that she fled because “the passenger pointed a gun at her and told her to run.” However, no weapon was recovered.
A female passenger in the back of the vehicle said she begged Happy to stop the car. Happy’s 5-year-old son was also in the vehicle without a booster seat.
While being interviewed by police, Happy allegedly admitted she shoplifted from Walmart. The stolen items totaled less than $500. She is also a suspect in an April robbery case being investigated by the sheriff’s office.
“She had been interviewed recently regarding her involvement and could be a motive in her flight from police on today’s date,” the arrest citation states.
Happy is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), both Class D felonies; theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting), a Class B misdemeanor; reckless driving and booster seat violations, both violations.
She was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. A judge has not yet set bond in her case.
