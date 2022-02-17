Possession of illegal drugs in his vehicle led to a local man’s arrest Wednesday night.

Frankfort police initiated a traffic stop on a GMC Envoy driven by Theodric Allen, 51, after observing his vehicle making a left-hand turn from Hickory Drive onto Myrtle Avenue at 8:12 p.m. without using a blinker. He was pulled over at the Sunoco on East Main Street.

In his arrest citation, Officer Austin King noted that Allen “made indications that there could be illegal narcotics inside the vehicle during a roadside interview” and that he witnessed Allen “leave a known drug location.” The report also states the Allen has “an extensive criminal history for narcotics use.”

King called Officer David Duncan and K9 Agent in to perform an open air sniff of the vehicle’s exterior. The K9 positively alerted on the driver’s side door and a probable cause search ensued, according to the arrest report.

Frankfort police pulled over a GMC Envoy driven by Theodric Allen on East Main Street Wednesday night. Officers located suspected heroin and marijuana in his vehicle. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Police allegedly located a small plastic spindle with suspected heroin stuffed between the driver’s seat and center console, a marijuana cigarette and several small pieces of marijuana on the floorboards.

Allen, of Frankfort, is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and failure to or improper signal, a violation.

He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in his case.

It wasn’t his first run-in with local law enforcement.

In June 2020, a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury indicted him on a charge of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, and in January 2019, he was indicted on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree promoting contraband, all Class D felonies.

