The deaths of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who was killed by a white policeman whose knee pinned his neck to the pavement for nearly 9 minutes, and Breonna Taylor, an African American Louisville EMT who was fatally shot eight times by narcotics detectives executing a “no-knock” warrant in March, has brought law enforcement brutality and tactics to the forefront nationwide.
In fact, many cities are debating overhauling, dismantling or cutting funding for police departments and others are rethinking policies on the use of force.
One State Journal reader wanted to know the racial and gender makeup of the Frankfort Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
According to FPD Chief Chuck Adams, the city’s demographics call for approximately nine minority officers. There are currently no African American officers and two female officers — Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey and a recruit waiting to go to the academy.
“My goal is to increase that number significantly,” Adams said. “One of my primary focuses since being hired is in the recruitment, hiring and retention of minority members of our community.”
He said the department has only had one hiring process since he was promoted to chief and that he has asked for ordinance changes in the hiring process “in an attempt to not let good applicants sit waiting for the next hiring process, only for them to find jobs somewhere else.”
Those changes are expected to be in place in the next few months, he told The State Journal.
Adams added that the department offers internships to Kentucky State University students.
Sheriff Chris Quire said the FCSO currently employs 26 full-time deputies (including himself) and one is black. He is in the process of hiring a second full-time African American deputy.
There is also one part-time male deputy who is white and Quire is hiring another part-time male deputy and two part-time female deputies.
Full-time courthouse employees, who also fall under the sheriff’s authority, are comprised of three white males, one Hispanic male and one white female.
Part-time courthouse employees include eight white males and one white female.
The FCSO office is staffed with one full-time female, two part-time males and one part-time female, all of whom are white.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.