On Tuesday, it was announced that the Kentucky Council Against Domestic Violence (KCADV) had undergone a major face-lift, and would now be known as ZeroV: Kentucky United Against Violence.

According to the organization's CEO Angela Yannelli, "Our mission is to abolish the social conditions and systems that spark, enable and amplify intimate partner violence, and to create communities where all Kentuckians can live and thrive in safety and peace."

