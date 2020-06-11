Ten Frankfort students were named to the Transylvania University Dean's List for winter 2020.

To be named to the dean's list, a student must achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average during the term.

Local students earning the honor include:

• Adam Champlain

• Haley Franklin

• Lauren Kiser

• Megan Little

• McKenna Morgan

• Addy Pippin

• Valerie Roberts

• Jennah Ruebens

• Lauren Willard

• Drew Williamson

