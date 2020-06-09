The University of Kentucky has released its Dean's List for the 2020 spring semester.
A total of 102 students from Franklin County made the list.
They are Danah Amawi, Eman Amawi, William Arflack, Lindsey Axon, Thomas Baker, Lindsay Bates, Cole Blanford, John Booe, Brandon Bray, Kendall Brown, Jacob Bruce, Parker Buckley, Nicholas Byrd, Erick Calvillo, Damaris Canchola, Isabelle Catlett, Parker Catlett, Kimberly Chalk, John Colfer, Pheba Colfer, Jacob Cook, Rebecca Cook, Jessica Craig, Bailee Dowler, Quinten Ewing, Wyatt Flick, Thomas Fricker, Kathryn Gay, Emma Gorth, Lucas Goss, Madeline Greer, Christopher Guyman.
Olivia Hagg, Holt Hammons, Charles Hancock, Allison Harrod, Jenna Harrod, Nicole Hebert, Sydney Hendrix, Danielle Hockensmith, Hayden Hoover, Cayman Hubbard, Cameron Hurst, Stefan Ignat, Trevor James, Matthew Johnson, Amanda Jones, Emily Jordan, Katherine Mangeot, Saisindhu Marella, Stephen Mason, Sabriel Metcalf, Sierrah Miley, Emery Moore, Haley Nelson, Samantha Osborne, Jay Patel, Abbi Peck, Emma Pennington, Kitachon Pimsri-Bradley, Mallory Quisenberry, Nikitha Rajendran, Thomas Ransdell, Taylor Redmon, Allegra Renfroe.
Hannah Roberts, James Robertson, Jayda Robertson, Sasha Sairajeev, Bethany Schagane, Kelsi Sheets, Samantha Sheets, Alexandra Silvernail, Donald Sizemore, Yancey Sizemore, Mary Small, Cassidy Smith, Destany Smith, James Smith, Joshua Smith, Sara Smith, Chelsea Smither, Morgan Sparks, Eli Spencer, Jon-Michael Stallard, Lora Stone, Myles Stumbo, Olivia Sutphin, Briana Velasquez, James Ward, Isabel Washington, Shana Weber, Alexander Wheatley, Benedicta Wiafe, Ryan Wiley, Hayden Wilkerson, Andrew Willis, Elisabeth Wilson, Samantha Winslett, Christina Witt, Kelsey Young and Kayla Beghtol.
