An 11-person committee will be tasked with leading one of the most important decisions facing Kentucky State University during a time of financial crisis.
The presidential search committee, chaired by Council on Postsecondary Education Vice President and General Counsel Travis Powell, will include representatives from various stakeholder groups of the university.
Two KSU students, two KSU faculty members, two KSU staff members, two alumni and two community members from Frankfort — one will be an area K-12 educator and another is an “at-large” community member — will round out the group.
The student representatives will be voted on by the school’s Student Government Association (SGA), staff and faculty will come from their respective senate bodies and alumni will be elected by the KSU Alumni Association.
Frankfort community members will be selected by CPE President Aaron Thompson, who was previously the school’s interim president for about a year before former president M. Christopher Brown II began.
“I like this committee composition,” Board of Regents Chair Elaine Farris said. “Board members are not involved in the initial vetting and search for the candidate because we have the final vote, so we don't already have a bias on who we think we need or want.”
Farris also emphasized that the vast majority of the committee will be people with a direct stakeholder relationship to the school — eight of the 11 either work there or have attended KSU.
The previous search committee was led by E.M. Lysonge, a former regent and Louisville-based attorney and executive. That committee included three other former regents, former Frankfort Mayor Bill May, then-president of the school’s alumni association, Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber, a KSU alum who was a retired circuit court judge as well as the then-SGA president.
Of the four current board of regents members who were on the board during Brown’s election to the top post at KSU, three voted against his hiring — Farris as well as regents Ron Banks and Paul Harnice. Current Vice Chair Dalton Jantzen voted for Brown.
Six other board members voted to select Brown at the time to make the vote 7-3, with then-chair Karen Bearden abstaining.
The school paid $120,000 to the firm Academic Search Inc. to assist its search firm in selecting the finalists, which were Brown, then-provost of Lincoln University Said Sewell and KSU alum/former Oklahoma Supreme Court justice Thomas Colbert.
Farris and Harnice both voted against approving those finalists, at the time complaining about a lack of information provided to them.
The current search committee is charged with conducting the search process, providing a summary of candidates as well as identifying and evaluating two to three finalists on which the board of regents will vote.
The groups identified for choosing the members of the search committee are required to submit names and contact information of the selected individuals to Powell by Nov. 9.
As for the search firm, the details are still unclear.
Coming out of a three-hour closed session that included discussion of a Request for Proposals (RFP), the board immediately voted to authorize staff “to complete the process that was outlined in the RFP for the executive search firm and to give KSU staff the opportunity and authorization to make the contract award.”
The State Journal has reached out to a KSU spokesperson for more information, but did not receive a response by press time.
